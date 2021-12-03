Benchmark indices open higher: Sensex up 206.24 points, Nifty nears 17,450-mark

The benchmark indices opened with mild gains reflecting mixed global cues.

At 09:17 AM, the Sensex was up 206.24 points or 0.35 percent at 58,667.53. The broader Nifty was up 59.50 points or 0.34 percent at 17,461.20. About 1409 shares have advanced, 511 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.

Major gainers on the Nifty were Infosys, BPCL, L&T, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among major gainers on the Nifty. Nestle, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco, Power Grid Corp and Bajaj Auto were among major losers.

On December 2, Nifty ended higher for the second consecutive session. At close, Nifty was up 1.37 percent or 234.75 points at 17401.7. In the process the Nifty recorded the largest single day gain in a month.

Nifty nicely built on the gains made on the previous day on Dec 02 and crossed the crucial 17355 level. Now the next resistance for Nifty is at 17536 while support could come in at 17213.

US markets close in green

US stocks snapped a two-day skid Thursday, with the Dow industrials producing the best percentage gain since early March, as investors looked past the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the US economy. A gauge of global equities surged on Thursday as Wall Street rallied on hopes the Omicron COVID-19 variant will prove mild and will not halt a strongly recovering US economy.

Meanwhile, the House was prepared to pass an extension of government funding through February 18 in a bid to avoid a partial shutdown this weekend, which some analysts said was adding some additional loft to equities.

Asian stocks trade flat

Majority of the Asian markets are also trading in red. Asian stocks were flat Friday as traders evaluated risks from the omicron virus strain, while Treasury yields pared a climb spurred by Federal Reserve comments about a quicker reduction in stimulus.

European markets closed in red.

Crude up

January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 93 cents, or 1.4 percent, to end at $66.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels a day in January.

China's services sector expands at slower pace

Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks, a private survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.1 in November from 53.8 in October.

Japan's services sector activity grows at fastest pace

Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in November on a jump in new business, signalling stronger consumer confidence as the coronavirus pandemic subsided. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 53.0 from the prior month's 50.7 and a 52.1 flash reading.

Sebi asks stock brokers to disclose investors charter, compliant data on websites

The new guidelines will come into effect from January 1, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

To facilitate investor awareness about several activities which an investor deals with such as the opening of an account, KYC and in-person verification, a process for dematerialization, and complaint resolution, Sebi, in consultation with the market participants, has prepared an investor charter for stockbrokers.

This charter specified about rights of investors, various activities of stockbrokers with timelines, dos, and don'ts for investors, and grievance redressal mechanism

US jobless claims rise by 28,000 to still-low 222,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the US job market has been rebounding from last year's coronavirus recession.

Jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 from the previous week's pandemic low 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell below 239,000, a pandemic low.

Since topping 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications — a proxy for layoffs — have been falling more or less steadily.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stock - Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vodafone Idea are under the F&O ban for December 3.

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO subscribed 1.60 times on Day 1

The IPO of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, was fully subscribed on the first day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 660-crore initial share-sale received bids for 1,36,00,818 shares against 84,75,000 shares on offer, translating into 1.60 times subscription, according to NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 2.45 times subscription, non-institutional investors portion garnered 1.93 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1 per cent.

The company's initial public offer is of up to 1,20,00,000 equity shares and is in a price range of Rs 530-550 a share.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 09:25 AM IST