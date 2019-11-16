Believe the govt is aware of telcos' stress: Vodafone Idea CEO

New Delhi: A day after it posted a staggering Rs 50,921 crore loss for the September quarter, Vodafone Idea on Friday said it believes the government is aware of the "tremendous stress" being faced by telcos and wants a healthy sector with three private and one public operator.

"In our engagements...the response of the government has been very consistent. They said they want this sector to be healthy, it is a very strategic sector, too important for the country, too important for Digital India vision...Secondly, they have said to us that they want to see three private players and one public sector player in this sector," Takkar said.

The company believes the Centre is looking at a "comprehensive solution" for the sector with an aim to restore the industry's health, he said. "We hope to hear something from them very soon," he added.