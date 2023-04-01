 BEL achieves record turnover of Rs. 17,300 cr
BEL's Order Book as on April 1, 2023, is around Rs. 60,500 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
BEL achieves record turnover of Rs. 17,300 cr | Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has achieved a turnover of about Rs. 17,300 crore (Provisional & Unaudited), during the Financial Year 2022-23, against the previous year’s turnover of Rs. 15,044 crore registering a growth of 15 per cent, the company announced through an exchange filing.

BEL's Order Book as on April 1, 2023, is around Rs. 60,500 crore. In the year 2022-23, BEL secured significant orders of around Rs.20200 Cr (excluding taxes). Some of the major orders acquired during the year were Himashakti, Medium Power Radar (Arudhra), Air Defence Control & Reporting System (Akashteer), Lynx U2 systems, EW Suite for MLH Upgrade, DR118 for Su-30, Weapon Locating Radar (WLR), SARANG ESM etc.

Some of the major projects executed during FY 2022-23 were Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) systems, Akash Missile Systems, SATCOM Network, Command & Control Systems, various Radars, Electronic Warfare Systems, Communication equipment, Coastal Surveillance System, Electro-optic Systems, Fire Control Systems, Home Land Security Systems, Smart City projects etc.

BEL achieved Export sales of around US$ 46.5 Million during FY 2022-23 against the previous year’s export of US$ 33.3 Million registering a growth of 40%. Major products exported include Transmit & Receive (TR) Modules, Radar Warning Receiver (RWR), Control Cards, Link-II Systems, Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilization System (CoMPASS), Low Band Receivers (LBREC), Medical Electronics etc. BEL has acquired Export Orders worth US$ 75.66 Million during the year 2022-23.

Shri. Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, said: “BEL has been contributing to the Government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative in the field of Defence and allied fields in a big way. BEL continues to focus on Research & Development through in-house efforts and collaboration with DRDO, Academia & other Industry partners. Make in India initiatives, Indigenisation, Outsourcing to Indian private industry, procurement from MSMEs & GeM procurement continue to top our priority list. BEL will continue to explore new growth opportunities through export initiatives, diversification, capability enhancement, competitiveness and modernisation.”

