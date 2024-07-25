Behind the Scenes with Ambani In-Laws: Radhika Merchant’s Father, Viren Merchant, Boasts an Impressive ₹750 Crore Net Worth |

The grand wedding of India's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant has been in the spotlight since early this month, with many world leader and celebrities from in and across the globe attending the event. With month-long festivities and pre-wedding and wedding celebration, as per reports, the cost of the wedding is estimated to be around Rs 5000 crore.

Well, we all know Mukesh Ambani, his wealth and businesses but let take a look at Radhika Merchant, now Radhika Ambani's father, Viren Merchant and his net worth.

Viren Merchant Net Worth

Radhika Merchant's father Viren Merchant is the CEO of the Encore Health, which is one of the leading healthcare pharmaceuticals company in India. As per multiple reports, Viren Merchant has a net worth exceeding Rs 750 crore. He is also one of the notable figure in the business landscape.

Encore Health was founded by Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila in 2002 and is now one of the major player in the pharmaceutical sectors, known for producing high-quality medications and healthcare solutions.

Other Family members net worth

Radhika Merchant's mother, Shaila Merchant is also one of the key influential businesswomen in her own right and holds directorial positions in several companies, including Atharva Impex Private Limited, Haveli Traders Private Limited, and Swastik Exim Private Limited. As per reports, she has a net worth of around Rs 10 crore.

Anjali Merchant, the elder sister of Radhika Merchant is also a key figure in the family business and sits on the board of Encore Healthcare and has climbed the corporate ladder with notable achievements. She started her career as a General Manager of Business Development, and has held positions such as Manager of Marketing and Client Outreach Executive, before being appointed to the board in 2021.

Wedding of the Year

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a spectacular affair, with a huge guest list and was held on July 12, 2024.

The celebrations, spanned several months, and showcased the grandeur and influence of both the Ambani and Merchant families.