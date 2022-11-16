BeatO raises $33 mn from Lightrock India, HealthQuad, Flipkart and others

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Digital solution provider for diabetic patients BeatO on Wednesday said it raised USD 33 million (around Rs 269 crore) in Series B funding led by Lightrock India with participation from HealthQuad, Flipkart and existing investors.

The firm, founded by Gautam Chopra, Yash Sehgal, and Kunal Kinalekar, intends to give people with diabetes who have little access to high-quality, ongoing treatment, cheap, all-encompassing, and patient-centric digital solutions.

The fresh funds will be utilised to expand BeatO's diabetes care programmes pan-India, invest in strengthening the leadership team and to further invest in its product and technology, the startup said in a statement.

The company will also continue to build the evidence base for its care programmes, setting the standard of care globally for diabetes as it aims to serve over 10 million patients by 2025, it added.

"With our digital-first solution, BeatO is well positioned to lay the new standards of how care will be delivered in the future to millions of Indians. We are pleased to have a fantastic set of partners joining us on the journey, who deeply resonate with our vision and bring solid capabilities to help us achieve our goal," BeatO co-founder and CEO Gautam Chopra said.

