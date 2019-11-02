Beat the alarming levels of pollution around you; Here’s 10 best air purifiers

India’s capital, New Delhi’s air continues to deteriorate and become more non-livable for its residents. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the major pollutant PM 2.5 at 209 is in the 'Poor' category, in Lodhi Road area.

The same stands for cities across India, where owing to the alarming levels of increasing air pollution due to various reasons that pose a high risk of developing respiratory disorders and can be potentially harmful to people already suffering from respiratory problems.

Owning an air purifier is making more sense now than ever. An air purifier takes care of pollution and allergies that are brought on with the changing season. There are several air purifiers in the market to choose from that range from different prices and features. Everyone want to own the best air purifier in town. A basic air purifier will simply clean the air at the touch of a button. But now there are many products with various different features like IoT enabled devices that can be controlled with a smart phone.

To make your search easier, here’s a list of the best air purifiers offering numerous features floating in the air at home or office.

IQAIR HEATHPRO 250

The IQAIr HealthPro 250 is a powerful air purifier that delivers on its high claims. The device caters to a niche category of users that want better air quality in their homes, without considering how much it costs. For those who suffer from breathing problems, it is one of the best options to choose from right now. It comes equipped with an F8 PreMax Filter, the V5-Cell MG filter, which consists of an activated carbon filter, and a hospital-grade class H12/13 HEPA filter. It can cover an area of up to 800 sq ft and one can also duct the air purifier for better performance.

Philips High-Efficiency Air Purifier with Vitashield Intelligent Purification

This Philips air purifier is an excellent product that removes 99.97% of airborne particles. The Philips air purifier comes with exciting features like NightSense Auto Mode. This advanced technology helps to monitor the quality of air you breathe while you sleep. Secondly, it also ensures to make the minimum of noise so that your family sleeps better.

SHARP FP-J60M

The Sharp FP-J60M is one of the best home air purifiers. It is highly efficient, due to the H-14 grade HEPA filters and relatively average filter size. While it doesn't offer IoT capabilities, the device sports Plasmacluster technology that produces a “Plasmacluster shot,” which is essentially a burst of positive and negative ions that help remove not only ultrafine particulates but also pathogens, viruses and bacteria.

Mi Air Purifier 2S

Mi Air purifiers come in two modes, with, or without Alexa Echo Dot technology. This particular air purifier, Mi 2S functions without Eco Dot. However, this purifier can be controlled remotely using an app. This Mi air purifier is an energy-efficient device in many ways.One of the best aspects of this air purifier is the OLED display that allows checking the PM 2.5 levels in the room, thereby tracking the purification levels of the air all the time. It also comes with humidity and temperature indicators.

BLUEAIR CLASSIC 280I

Meant for room sizes of 280 sq. ft., the unique feature in the 'i' models is the presence of an air quality sensor that speeds up the fans automatically whenever it detects a drop in the air quality of the room. Apart from that, the Classic 280i purifies the air using their patented HEPA Silent technology. It has a smart panel on top to display Wi-Fi connectivity, fan speed status, filter status and the air quality of the room including PM 2.5 and VOC levels. The BLUEAIR Friend app will let you control all the modes remotely without touching the purifier but it needs some work. You can also monitor the air quality of your room in real-time and accordingly set the fan speed.

Coway Sleek Pro AP-1009 Air Purifier

Coway is a globally renowned brand of air purifiers. This Korean product is one of the best air purifiers available in India under Rs 15,000. This appliance comes with some of the best features one can expect an air purifier to have. The Coway Air Purifier features a sleek design that not only performs admirably but also looks pleasing to the eye. This appliance uses HEPA purification to deliver high-quality pure air to your household.

SAMSUNG AX5000

The Samsung AX5500 is a device capable of delivering clean air in just about 45 minutes of run time. It does lack IoT/app compatibility, but there are other elements of it that are quite convenient. It has a combined an activated carbon filter with a HEPA filter and with a filter life of over 8000 hours. If you want to buy a high-performance air purifier and have no problem with missing IoT features, then the Samsung AX5500 is a worthy consideration.

Mi Air Purifier 2C

The most significant advantage of this Mi 2C air purifier is that it is easy to install and use the appliance. Changing the filters is also easy. The DIY Filter Change feature is a unique one. Besides being easy to use, the air purifier is an efficient one, as well. This appliance comes with a True HEPA Filter capable of filtration efficiency of 99.97% for particle sizes up to 0.3 microns.