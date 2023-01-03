BDR Pharmaceutical launches generic drug for treating prostate cancer

BDR Pharmaceutical on Tuesday said it has launched its generic version of Apalutamide, used in the treatment of prostate cancer, in India.
According to a statement from the firm, the medication is now available in India under the brand name APATIDE to treat both metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer and non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer.
The product will be available at 60 mg strength in two packs of 60 tablets and 120 tablets.
BDR Group Director Business Development, Raheel Shah said that the launch of APATIDE is "testimony towards our commitment in providing access to affordable medicines without compromising patients' safety as well as qualitative standards".
The company produces cancer medications in India and specialises in the production of pharmaceutical active components and cutting-edge formulations.
