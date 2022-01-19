BCT Digital launches rt360’s governance, risk, compliance product suite

BCT Digital, a global fintech company specializing in regulatory technology, has launched ‘rt360 Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Product Suite’, a cloud-enabled suite covering a wide array of GRC requirements such as Enterprise Risk Management, IT Risk Management, Incident Management, Business Continuity Management, Compliance and Audit Management. It boasts of an industry specific risk and control libraries; and is compliant with international frameworks such as ISO, COSO, NIST and COBIT. The suite helps in automating manual GRC processes with rich features such as risk identification, control effectiveness testing, calendars, comprehensive workflows, email/SMS alerts, reporting and dashboards; thereby enabling a centralized view of risks across different risk types and LOBs.

The GRC product suite is a new addition to BCT Digital’s risk management product suite ‘rt360’. Jaya Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital, said, “Business environment is becoming volatile and the nature of challenges are increasingly complex. Managing risks, threats and vulnerabilities is critical for organizations to thrive and hence demand the right set of systems to fortify the organization’s defence. This would enable leaders to assess, interpret and take pre-emptive action. Most organisations manage their GRC in silos, but with the ever increasing myriad of regulatory environment and focus on accountability, implementation of GRC as an integrated solution becomes necessary to mitigate risks to the business”.

The rt360’s Governance, Risk & Compliance product suite equips businesses to strategically plan and enhance GRC compliance. The product is designed in a highly flexible and modular approach; organizations can pick and choose the modules as and when required, with an option of cross integration among the modules; enabling optimization of investment decisions, according to a press statement..

The product comes with industry specific risk libraries, comprehensive case management, centralized reporting and is mobility enabled. Another unique feature is the risk quantification through customized scoring approaches for measuring and monitoring risk. The product suite is cloud enabled and is available in a subscription model as well. Regional language enablement can be made available on demand.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:08 AM IST