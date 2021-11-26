Battlegrounds Mobile India adds 'game responsibility' initiative; enables parental control via OTP for minors

South Korean game developer Krafton has launched a new initiative for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) which will enable a new level of parental control via time limitations and OTP confirmation.

The 'Game Responsibly' initiative will also show warning messages along with break reminders, game limits and more.

"Every player, below the age of 18, needs to register a parent or a guardian before they start playing for the first time. An OTP will be sent to the registered person's number, post which the minor is allowed to play the game," the company said in a statement.

Some games can get intense and make players lose track of time. However, with timely break-time reminders, the developer has made sure players get the required downtime.

These reminders will help them look up from their game and get back to real life, maintaining a healthy game-life balance.

In addition, with a strict gameplay limit in place players below 18 years must not indulge in gaming for more than 3 hours per day. This automatically helps them treat gaming as an activity performed in moderation.

The brand has also set an in-game daily spend limit of Rs 7,000 that automatically stops them from overspending and overgaming. Krafton recently announced that it has removed 25 lakh accounts in just over a month to eradicate cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Since the last announcement, between October 1 and November 10, Krafton banned 25,19,692 accounts permanently and 7,06,319 temporarily.

"The company has cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun," it claimed.

With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:45 AM IST