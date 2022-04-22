Battery-swapping, attractive alternate solution for EV charging: ICRA

The penetration of e-2Ws is expected to be at about 13-15 percent of new vehicle sales by FY 2025. Likewise, the e-3W and e-bus segment penetrations are expected to be greater than 30 percent and about 8-10 percent of new vehicle sales respectively by FY2025. However, in order to achieve healthy EV penetration, expansion of charging infrastructure will play a critical role, said ICRA.

ICRA Research expects a healthy electric vehicle (EV) penetration in India over the next five years, especially in the e-2W, e-3W and e-bus segments.

Vinutaa S, Assistant Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA says, “Battery-swapping is an alternative solution to developing EV charging infrastructure, especially for commercial applications. This is currently in nascent stages in India. Battery swapping is advantageous – it is a quick way of recharging a vehicle and is cost and time efficient. It reduces the upfront cost of EV, as battery ownership is replaced by battery leasing. There is increased predictability of battery life due to controlled charging conditions. However, ensuring interoperability, adequate financing availability and maintaining sufficient battery inventory can prove to be challenging.”

In the Union Budget for FY2023, the Government of India announced plans to introduce a battery swapping policy and interoperability standards, with the intent of building and improving the efficiency of the battery swapping ecosystem, thereby driving EV adoption. Subsequently, Niti Aayog has released a draft battery swapping guidelines recently. It is a step in the right direction and provides guidance on multiple areas including interoperability, traceability and data sharing, business models, fiscal support, grievance redressal, battery reuse and recycling and implementation of battery swapping stations.

The policy currently advocates usage of only advanced chemistry cells (ACC) batteries, where the performance is equivalent or superior to EV batteries supported under the FAME-II scheme, along with an option to add specifications/standards from time to time.

An open communication protocol for ensuring back-end interoperability in the battery swapping ecosystem has also been encouraged. In order to ensure quality adherence and safety, batteries would be tested and certified as per AIS 156 (2020) and AIS 038 Rev 2 (2020) standards, apart from any additional tests prescribed for swappable batteries. Standards for battery charging stations (BCS), battery swapping stations (BSS) and battery recycling/reuse are also likely to be developed. Further, for traceability, the policy proposes unique identification numbers (UIN) for batteries and swapping stations. Accessibility to information on battery health and performance, and flexibility to switch networks is also proposed, to increase transparency.

Vinutaa S said, “Battery swapping is still in nascent stages in India and there could be multiple models that could emerge as the market matures. Thus, the policy is agnostic to business models. However, it proposes fiscal support through demand incentives, and some guidelines of land provision and electricity tariffs. It also recommends easing the approval process through a single window system. All of these will ensure faster penetration of battery swapping as a service in the Indian market. However, while the battery quality and standards could improve financing, the extent of funding penetration remains to be seen.”

