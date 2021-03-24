Barbeque Nation IPO opens for subscription today: Here's all you need to know

The initial public offering (IPO) of casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality opened for subscription today (March 24).

The IPO, which closes on March 26, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale of up to 54,57,470 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Meanwhile, Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Tuesday raised Rs 203 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale.

The company's IPO committee has decided to allocate 40,57,861 shares at Rs 500 apiece to 21 anchor investors. At this price, the company raised Rs 202.89 crore, according to a statement.

The anchor investors include Goldman Sachs India Ltd, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company, Fidelity Investment Trust, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, HDFC MF, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Kuber India Fund, Pioneer Investment Fund and UPS Global Trust.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.

The initial public offer comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 54,57,470 equity shares. Equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2 crore have been reserved for eligible employees.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 498- 500 per share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription during March 24-26.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 453 crore. The company has already raised Rs 150 crore through a pre-IPO placement from Xponentia Capital and Jubilant Foodworks.