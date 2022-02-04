e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q3 results: Net profit stands at Rs 14.83 cr

The revenue from operations was up 47.14 per cent at Rs 286.67 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 194.82 crore in the year-ago period. / Representational Image | File photo

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.83 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had clocked a net loss Rs 13.54 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 47.14 per cent at Rs 286.67 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 194.82 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Its total expenses were at Rs 220.97 crore.

Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,468.35 apiece on the BSE, up 2.15 per cent from their previous close.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:29 AM IST
