Banks will be shut for 15 days in August: Here is the full list of holidays

There are as many as 15 bank holidays across states in the country in the month of August, that begins tomorrow. Some of these holidays are national holidays which means it is applicable across all banks in the country. Some of the holidays are regional and apply to only some states which will have no bank operation on the day.

Only two holidays in the list mentioned below will be celebrated by many states in the country. On August 19, Muharram (Ashoora) will be celebrated in 17 cities where banks will be shut: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar.

On August 30, Janmashtami or Krishna Jayanthi is celebrated. A total of 15 cities will be celebrating this holiday: Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, banks are closed on Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays.

State-wise list of bank holidays

Telangana: On August 4 (Wednesday), for Bonalu

Sikkim and Kerala: August 8 (Sunday) for Tendong Lho Rum Faat and Karkidaka Vavu, respectively

Haryana: August 11 (Wednesday) for Hariyali Teej

Manipur: August 13 (Friday), Patriot's Day

Pan-India: August 14 (Second Saturday)

Pan-India: August 15 (Sunday) Independence Day

Pondicherry: August 16 (Monday) De Jure Transfer Day

Gujarat, Maharashtra: August 17 (Tuesday) Parsi New Year

Many states across India: August 18 (Thursday) to 22 August: Jhulan Purnima

Many states across India: August 19 (Thursday) Muharram

Kerala: August 20 (Friday) First Onam

Kerala: August 21 (Saturday) Thiruvonam

Many states in India: August 22 (Sunday) Raksha Bandhan

Odisha, W Bengal, Sikkim: August 22 (Sunday) Jhulan Purnima in Odisha, West Bengal, Indra Jatra in Sikkim

Kerala: August 28 (Saturday) Ayyankali Jayanthi

Many states in India: August 30 (Monday) Janmashatami

Hyderabad: August 31 (Tuesday) Sri Krishna Ashtami