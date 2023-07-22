Banks To Open Only Five Days A Week, IBA Decision Likely On July 28 | File/ Representative Image

Alike the Central government offices, the banks in India are likely to be open only on five days a week, with proposed two day weekly offs. A decision will be taken on this on July 28.

The Indian Banking Association (IBA) will likely take the decision in a meeting with United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) next week on Friday. The proposal envisages to increase the working hours daily by 40 minutes.

The United Forum of Bank Unions on 19 July said that they took up the issue of introduction of five banking days in earlier discussion. “IBA informed that the issue is under active consideration of the various stakeholders and the same is being pursued. We asked the IBA to expedite the same so that five banking days per week is introduced without further delay,” it said.

Both organisations are set to discuss five-day work week, as also the salary hike and requirement of group medical insurance policies for retirees during the meeting on Friday.

Now banks are open on two Saturdays a month- the first and third Saturday banks are open in India. The UBFU has sought that working days for banks remain five days a week only, also that employees get 2 days weekly off.

The need for a five day work week came into limelight after government implemented the rule of five working days in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The Finance ministry of India had earlier informed that they have no objection to the UBFU’s demand to a five day work week for bank employees. The Indian Banking Association had sent a proposal to the government regarding this. According to the proposal, daily working time for bank employees will be increased by 40 minutes.

Regarding the medical insurance of retired bank employees, the UBFU had said that they have agreed to offer a base policy for ₹2 lakh for retirees with certain ceilings and caps on bed charges/package treatments etc. This was done to ensure that the premium amount is reduced.

“Over and above this, top up scheme up to ₹10 lakh will be made available on optional basis,” CNBC quoted the UBFU.