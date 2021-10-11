Banks to be shut for 9 days starting tomorrow: Check here for details on bank holidays in October

There are a string of holidays starting tomorrow being celebrated across states in India on the occasion of Durga Puja, Navratri and Dussehra.

Banks will remain closed on different days across states. Read on to know which are the holidays so as to avoid inconvenience to yourself.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, the holidays for lenders fall under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

According to the RBI list, all banks will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25).

Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

October 12: Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) / (Agartala, Kolkata)

October 13: Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami) / (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi)

October 14: Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayutha Pooja (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

October 15: Durga Puja/Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) / (All Banks except those in Imphal and Shimla)

October 16: Durga Puja (Dasain) / (Gangtok)

October 17: Sunday

October 18: Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

October 19: Id-E-Milad/Eid-e-Miladunnabi/Milad-i-Sherif (Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday)/Baravafat / (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)

October 20: Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad (Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Shimla)

October 22: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Jammu, Srinagar)

October 23: 4th Saturday

October 24: Sunday

October 26: Accession Day (Jammu, Srinagar)

October 31: Sunday

Though banks will be shut for the abovementioned holidays, ATMs will continue to work without any disruptions.





Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:08 PM IST