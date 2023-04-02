Banks to be shut for 15 days in April, here's the list of holidays

April has ushered in the new financial year and tax reforms, extensions, and new rules for investment will also come into effect in the same month. As the Indian Banks Association considers shutting branches on all Saturdays of the month, keeping bank holidays in mind is crucial for businesses and individuals alike.
Although online services are available round the clock, some tasks require a visit to the local branch, and must be timed according to their schedule.
Weekends unchanged for now
Although banks will be closed for 15 days including weekends in April, the holidays will be different for different states.
As of now, second and fourth Saturdays are holidays, and state-wise updates are available on the Reserve Bank of India's website.
Check the schedule below
With transactions for the previous financial year wrapped up, here's a look at bank holidays to make sure that bank visits can be timed efficiently.
On April 4, Banks will be shut for Mahavir Jayanti in most Indian states such as Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and New Delhi.
On April 5, only Hyderabad banks will be closed for Jagjivan Ram Jayanti.
On April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti will be a bank holiday in Bhopal, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla.
On April 15, banks will be shut for Vishu, Bohag, Bihu, Bengali New Year and Himachal Day.
On April 18, only banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for Shab-e-Qadr.
On April 21, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala banks will be closed or Eid Ul Fitr.