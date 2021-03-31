Banks to be closed for 12 days this month: Check out full list of bank holidays in April

The public sector and private banks in India will be closed for at least 12 days in April, with more days in some of the states, as per a holiday calendar list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The account holders, however, can do transactions online through mobile and internet banking or through the ATMs. The RBI has asked the banks to keep their ATMs open and refurbish them with currency to ensure the customers are not inconvenienced.

The banks will be shut on April 1 because of the yearly closure of account. The next day is also a holiday because of Good Friday on April 2. Other holidays in the month are April 6 on account of Mahavir Jayanti, on April 13 on account of Gudi Padwa/Baisakhi, first Navratra, on April 14 on account of Dr Balasaheb Amedkar Jayanti and other festivals, and on April 21 on account of Ram Navmi.

