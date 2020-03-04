Banks, select financial institutes post frauds worth ₹1.43 lakh crore

The government on Tuesday said banks and select financial institutions have reported frauds of over Rs 1.43 lakh crore during the April-December period of the current financial year.

Replying to a question on banking frauds and action taken against fraudsters, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government in 2015 issued a framework for timely detection, reporting and investigation related to large-value bank frauds to public sector banks (PSBs).

The framework was issued to deal with bank frauds exceeding Rs 50 crore, if classified as non-performing assets. The government also instituted wide-ranging structural and procedural reforms through the framework and other steps to check frauds in banks.