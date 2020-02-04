Banks credit grows by 7.21%: RBI data

New Delhi: Banks credit and deposits grew 7.21% and 9.51% to Rs 100.05 lakh crore and Rs 131.26 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended January 17, according to the latest Reserve Bank data.
In the year-ago fortnight, banks advance stood at Rs 93.32 lakh crore while deposits at Rs 119.85 lakh crore. In the previous fortnight ended January 2, credit had grown by 7.57% to Rs 100.44 lakh crore and deposits by 9.77% to Rs 132.10 lakh crore.
Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7% in December 2019 from 12.8% in December 2018. Loans to the services sector decelerated sharply to 6.2% in December 2019 from 23.2% last year same period.
