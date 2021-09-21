Banks Board Bureau invites applications for post of Deputy MD in Exim Bank

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has invited applications for the position of Deputy Managing Director of Exim Bank of India (Exim Bank).

The Bureau invites applications from qualified candidates for the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Exim Bank on a full-time basis, BBB said in an advertisement.

The candidate should not be more than 55 years of age as on September 8, 2021 with a postgraduate university degree preferably in Economics, Commerce, Business Administration of Finance or a degree with professional qualification of Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy, Chartered Financial Analyst or equivalent.

"Any additional qualification with specialisation in the field of international trade/international finance will be considered desirable," it added.

The candidate should have minimum 18 years of experience as of September 8, 2021 in different verticals in banks, financial institutions, public sector organisations including 2 years of operational experience preferably in international finance or export credit appraisal, as per the advertisement.

"The assignment shall be for a period of three years and may be extended by up to two years based on performance provided that no person shall hold the office of DMD, Exim Bank after attaining the age of 60 years. For All India Service officers/Central Services Group 'A' officers, extant guidelines on deputation tenure shall apply," BBB said.

Final selection of the candidate will be done by the Banks Board Bureau, it added.

The last date for submitting the completed online application is October 20, 2021 by 5 pm.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 05:50 PM IST