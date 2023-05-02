Bankrupt Go First urged to put passengers first, as Civil Aviation Minister Scindia assures support to embattled airline

Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Earlier this year, Go First was flying high as the government's choice for operating chartered flights across the country for the G20 summit that marked India's rise on the global stage. But within a couple of moths, the budget airline has gone broke, cancelled flights and has grounded its fleet due to engine shortage.

As Go First nosedives after taking off towards a post-pandemic recovery and aiming for an IPO, the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured all the required assistance to the carrier.

Wants carrier to prioritise passengers

At the same time, the minister has also maitained that it is Go First's responsibility to put flyers first and make alternative arrangements for them.

As the airline has approached the National Company Law Tribunal for voluntary insolvency, Scindia said that all stakeholders are being involved to find a solution, but will also wait for court proceedings.

After Go First stopped taking bookings for the next two days, the Director General of Civil Aviation has also issued a notice to the carrier for abrupt cancellations on May 3 and 4.

Airline blames engine maker

It wants the airline to submit a plan of action to ensure operations as per schedule from May 5, to avoid further inconvenience.

On its part Go First says that the non-delivery of engines by Pratt & Whitney has caused a financial crunch, leaving the carrier unable to operate.

It has also sued the American aircraft engine manufacturer, which has also delayed deliveries to IndiGo.