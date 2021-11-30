BANKIT aims to rope in 1 lakh kirana stores in Telangana, AP by FY2022

Fintech startup BANKIT has announced its intention to tie-up with in over 1 lakh kirana outlets in FY2022 to strengthen its presence in Telangana. These outlets will include local shops such as medical stores, recharge shops, grocery shops etc.

Currently, BANKIT is present in 29 states and over 17,500 operational outlets in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which are present in more than 50 percent villages and town of both the states. Till now, the company has served 75 lakh+ customers, with 8,600 agents being onboarded between the period April 21 and October 21.

To enhance its brand presence, the company is also extending new product/ service lines in Telangana with online payment options such as accepting payments through UPI for its customers and to provide seamless services, they deployed 3,800 MicroATMs in the state of Telangana during the last six months while raking in a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of Rs 11,000 crore alone from Agents in the State. Furthermore, the company envisions registering a projected GTV of Rs 35,000 Crores in Telangana next year.

Amit Nigam, COO & Executive Director at BANKIT said, “We are now focusing on enhancing our operations in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Our efforts have been vastly fruitful as we have managed to penetrate even the remotest corners of these states in an attempt to build a solid fintech framework in the tier-3 and tier-4 cities of these regions. We are supremely confident that this is merely the start of a lasting and amazing journey towards creating a financially empowered Bharat.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:18 PM IST