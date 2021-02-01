Banking sector cheers: After Budget 2021 presentation, stocks of IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, RBL Bank up by more than 9%

Bank stocks jumped up by around 7 per cent. This was mainly due to the strong impetus given to infrastructure, healthcare and other sectors by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2021-2022.



Stocks of banks like IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, RBL Bank were up by more than 9 per cent. Among stocks, IndusInd Bank went up higher by 13.2 per cent to Rs 957.80 per share while ICICI Bank moved up by 12.39 per cent, State Bank of India by 10 per cent and RBL Bank went up by 9.99 per cent (at around 3.15 pm).

The Finance Minister said the government would infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in 2021-22, to meet the regulatory norms. . This announcement went well among the public sector banks. Among the S&P BSE PSU, the PSBs like State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, and Central Bank are trading 5 per cent higher.