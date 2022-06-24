e-Paper Get App

Bank unions defer June 27 strike as IBA agrees to start talks on July 1

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Bank employees join the nationwide strike at Azad Maidan on Monday. | Photo: Bhushan Koyande

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of several bank unions, has deferred its June 27 strike call, said a top leader of All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA).

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has informed the UFBU that it has decided to commence the negotiations on all residual issues on July 1, 2022 in Mumbai, said C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA.

In view of the negotiations starting on July 1, the proposed All India strike on June 27 has been deferred, he said.

The residual issues are like five-day week for bankers, hike in conveyance allowance to physically challenged employees, uniform banking hours in branches, improvement in medical insurance and staff welfare schemes, fitment to ex-servicemen employees, improvement in the pension rules as given to the Central government staff, special allowance in Northeastern states and others, Venkatachalam said.

article-image

