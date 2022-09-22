Bank to remain close for 21 days in October; here's are the dates

This October Indian banks will remain closed for 21 days which include public holidays and weekends. The RBI released the list of bank holidays in October as per the guidelines.
Customers, therefore, should check the following list before visiting their respective bank branches:
October 1 - Half-Yearly Bank Account Closing
October 2 - Sunday and Gandhi Jayanti Holiday
October 3 - Durga Puja
October 4 - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
October 5 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
October 6 - Durga Puja (Dashain)
October 7 - Durga Puja (Dashain)
October 8 – Second Saturday Holiday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
October 9 - Sunday
October 13 - Karva Chauth
October 14 - Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
October 16 - Sunday
October 18 - Kati Bihu
October 22 - Saturday
October 23 - Sunday
October 24 - Diwali-Laxmi Pujan
October 25 - Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja
October 26 - Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant
October 27 – Bhaidooj
October 30 – Sunday
October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels Birthday and Chhath Puja
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)