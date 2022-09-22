e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBank to remain close for 21 days in October; here's are the dates

Bank to remain close for 21 days in October; here's are the dates

October has 21 days of bank holidays; check the list to know which day the bank to remain close

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | istockphoto

This October Indian banks will remain closed for 21 days which include public holidays and weekends. The RBI released the list of bank holidays in October as per the guidelines.

Customers, therefore, should check the following list before visiting their respective bank branches:

October 1 - Half-Yearly Bank Account Closing

October 2 - Sunday and Gandhi Jayanti Holiday

October 3 - Durga Puja

October 4  - Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha pooja/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 5 – Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

October 6  - Durga Puja (Dashain)

October 7 - Durga Puja (Dashain)

October 8 – Second Saturday Holiday and Milad-i-Sherif/Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

October 9 - Sunday

October 13 - Karva Chauth

October 14 - Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

October 16 - Sunday

October 18 - Kati Bihu

October 22 - Saturday

October 23 - Sunday

October 24 - Diwali-Laxmi Pujan

October 25 - Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

October 26 - Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant

October 27 – Bhaidooj

October 30 – Sunday

October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels Birthday and Chhath Puja

