Bank Stocks in focus: 6 banks scheduled to declare Q2 results next week

Mumbai: With six banks scheduled to declare their Jul-Sep earnings next week, trading in bank stocks is likely to be stock specific, analysts said.

YES Bank, Bank of India, United Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, and Karur Vysya Bank will declare their second quarter results next week.

ICICI Bank is scheduled to declare its Jul-Sep earnings on Saturday, and the stock may react to the lender's earnings on Tuesday. Markets will be shut on Monday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

"We feel banking stocks especially private banking majors have the potential to push the benchmark higher from hereon as other sectoral heavyweights have played their part or reeling under pressure. In the absence of any major event, earnings and global cues would continue to dictate the market trend," said Religare Broking in a note on Friday.