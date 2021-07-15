Bank privatisation move an exciting opportunity for investors: Former RBI DG N S Vishwanathan

The government's move to privatise two state-owned lenders presents an "exciting" opportunity for investors looking to get into the business, former RBI Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan on Thursday said.

What is good for the country will have to be looked at while deciding on the entity, which will be granted a license, he said while speaking at an event of industry lobby IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Replying to suggestions asking for entry of corporates and concerns over ownership and voting caps, Vishwanathan said world over, including the developed countries, there are restrictions on who is allowed to start a bank, which deals with people's deposits.

On the point of corporates having the capital to plough into an entity, he said a real economy entity will also be affected by stress in the broader economy and we ought to defend against the stress from other businesses seeping into a bank.

"The government's thought process of privatising a couple of public sector banks provides an excitable opportunity in that space," Vishwanathan, who used to handle the all-important banking regulation and supervision functions at the central bank, said.