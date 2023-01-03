Bank of Maharashtra's total business jumps by 15.83%, gross advances grows by 21.81% | File/ Representative image

The Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday released the key business figures for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2022, through an exchange filing. According to the data, the total business grew by 15.83 per cent to Rs 3,65,575 crore in comparison to its previous level of Rs 3,15,620 crore in December 2021.

The Gross advances in December 2022 were at Rs 1,57,139 crore up by 21.81 per cent against Rs 1,29,006 crore for the same period in the previous year. While the total deposits grew by 11.69 per cent to Rs 2,08,436 crore, CASA deposits jumped by 6.52 per cent at Rs 1,09,430 crore. The CASA ratio was at 52.50 per cent in comparison to 55.05 per cent on December 31, 2021.

The gross investment saw a drop of 5.82 per cent at Rs 68,116 crore against Rs 72,328 crore in December 2021.

In the second quarter, the state-run bank reported a net profit of Rs 535 crore up by 102.93 per cent against Rs 264 crore that was reported for the same quarter in the previous fiscal. The total income jumped by 7 per cent to Rs 4,317 crore in the same quarter.

On Tuesday at 12:44 pm IST, Bank of Maharashtra shares were at Rs 31.55, up by 3.11 per cent.