Bank Of Maharashtra's Total Business In June Grew 24.82% | Image: Bank of Maharashtra (Representative)

Bank of Maharashtra's total business in June 2023 grew 24.82 per cent to Rs 4,19,967 crore from Rs 3,36,430 crore in the same month in 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The total deposits in June was at Rs 2,44,364 crore, which is 24.73 per cent more than Rs 1,95,909 crore the company reported in June last year. Gross advances in the previous month saw a jump of 24.93 per cent to Rs 1,40,561 from Rs 1,75,603 in June 2022.

The CD ratio in June was at 71.86 in comparison to 71.75 in June last year.

CASA in June was at 50.97 and CASA Deposits were at Rs 1,24,546 with a gain of 13.37 per cent.

Bank of Maharashtra shares

The shares of Maharashtra Bank on Monday afternoon at 1:31 pm IST were at Rs 30.05, up by 3.98 per cent.