Bank of Maharashtra's gross advances rise to Rs 1.29 lakh cr as of December 2021

Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday said it has registered over 23 percent growth in gross advances to Rs 1,29,052 crore at the end of December 2021.

The bank's gross advances stood at Rs 1,04,904 crore at the end of December 31, 2020.

According to a regulatory filing, deposits grew by 15.21 percent to Rs 1,86,614 crore in the period under review as against Rs 1,61,971 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total business was up by 18.28 percent to Rs 3,15,666 crore from Rs 2,66,875 crore.

The CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio was at 55.05 percent at the end of December 2021.

Gross investments were up by 12 percent to Rs 72,328 crore at the end of December 2021 from Rs 64,638 crore in the year-ago period, the lender said.

The filing said the figures related to December 31, 2021, are provisional and are subject to review by statutory central auditors of the bank.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 04:55 PM IST