Bank of Maharashtra organises Official Language Conference at Hyderabad

The Annual Conference of Official Language Officers’ of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) was held on 9th & 10th March 2021 at Hyderabad. The conference was inaugurated by A. S. Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, BoM. Radhey Shyam Bansal, General Manager (HRM and Rajbhasha), Divesh Dinkar, Zonal Manager, Hyderabad Zone and Official Language Officers of all the zones were present on this occasion.

The program was compered by Dr. Rajendra Shrivastava, Assistant General Manager (Rajbhasha). A. S. Rajeev opined that Hindi and regional languages are the best languages to communicate with the customers & improve customer services. He also said that Hindi is a useful tool for the business growth.