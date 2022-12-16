Bank of Maharashtra appoints IAS Prashant Kumar Goyal as director on its board

e-Paper Get App
Among other state-owned entities, Goyal is also a director on the board of United India Insurance Company, and he isn't related to any other director.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra
According to a regulatory filing, the Director of the government's Department of Financial services Prashant Kumar Goyal, has been appointed as a director on Bank of Maharashtra's board.

The 2007 batch IAS officer has also been the secretary to the Tripura CM, and has worked for the government of Punjab, in his 15 years as part of the administration.

