 Bank of India increases lending rate in April
Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
Bank of India increases lending rate in April | File

Bank of India has increased the Bank's Marginal Cost of Fund based Lending Rate and Repo Based Lending Rate for the next month, the bank notified through an exchange filing. The overnight MCLR has been increased to 7.90 per cent whereas the MCLR for one month, three month, six months and one year has been hiked to 8.10 per cent, 8.20 per cent, 8.40 per cent and 8.60 per cent respectively.

The three year MCLR has been increased from 8.70 per cent to 8.80 per cent.

Bank of India shares

The shares of Bank of India on Friday closed at Rs 74.60, down by 2.99 per cent.

