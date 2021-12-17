Bank of England hikes interest rates by 15 bps to 0.25%; RBI may increase repo rate next fiscal: Report

The Bank of England has decided to hike interest rates by 15 bps to 0.25 per cent during its December meeting. The interest rate has been increased for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, as inflation pressures mounted, as per a report released by CareEdge (CARE Ratings Limited).

The Committee believes that some modest tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period is likely to be necessary to meet the 2 per cent inflation target.

The Bank of England is the first central bank to hike interest rates. The US Fed has also indicated that it would hike rates next year, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is still not confident on growth being durable and hence has held back on rate cuts. The rate hike will depend on the trend in inflation and how central banks view the same, as per the rating agency.

The European Central Bank at its December meeting-maintained status quo on rates and announced it would reduce the pace of its asset purchases under its €1.85 trillion PEPP next quarter and wind down the scheme next March, citing the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March, paving the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, as policymakers voiced concerns over persistently high inflation.

US Fed doubled the pace of taper to $30 billion a month, putting it on track to conclude it in March 2022. However, the Fed noted that risks to economic growth remain due to the uncertainty around the Omicron COVID-19 variant and its impact on the economy.

The rating agency also reiterated that interest rates will be held at record-low levels until maximum employment is achieved. In September, the inflation for 2022 was projected at 2.6 per cent, up 0.4 per cent from 2.2 per cent, while the unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.5 per cent.

The list below maps the interest rate levels of various central banks along with inflation numbers for November

* The South African Reserve Bank raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 bps to 3.75 per cent at its November 2021 meeting.

* The Central Bank of Brazil unanimously decided to raise the Selic rate by 150 basis points to 9.25 per cent on December 8.

* The Central Bank of Russia raised its benchmark policy rate by 75 bps to 7.5 per cent during its October meeting, the highest since June 2019.

* Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark policy rate by 50 bps to 5.5 perc ent on December 16, accelerating from a 25 bps hike in the previous meeting.

* The Bank of Korea raised its base rate by 25 basis points to one per cent during its November 2021 meeting, the secondrate hike in three months, amid rising inflation and mounting household debt.

Will the RBI hike the repo rate and when?

The ratings agency said that growth will always be a concern for the entire global economy as it is uncertain as to what turn the Omicron strain takes. Ignoring inflation as being transient or driven by supply side factors may not be tenable for too long.

This is where the central bank has to take a call as even though the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is within the tolerance level, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation tells a different story which is hard to ignore.

However, before increasing the repo rate, the RBI may address liquidity first followed by raising the reverse repo rate. According to the rating agency, the hike in repo rate is more likely to happen in the next fiscal year post the announcement of the Budget, as going by RBI forecasts, inflation will still be a concern going forward.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 09:02 PM IST