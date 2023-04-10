 Bank of Baroda's total business grows by 16.8% YoY
Bank of Baroda's total business grows by 16.8% YoY

Bank of Baroda's total business grows by 16.8% YoY

The total advances of the bank grew by 19 per cent year-on-year and 5.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs. 9.74 trillion as of March 31 2023.

Bank of Baroda's total business grows by 16.8% YoY

Bank of Baroda on Monday through an exchange filing announced that as of March 31, 2023, the total Business of the bank crossed Rs. 21 trillion milestone whereas the total business of the bank grew by 16.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs. 21.77 trillion.

The total advances of the bank grew by 19 per cent year-on-year and 5.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs. 9.74 trillion as of March 31, 2023. The domestic advances were at Rs 8 trillion and the domestic retail advances were at Rs 1.79 trillion.

Total Deposits of the bank grew by 15.1 per cent year-on-year and 4.7 quarter-on-quarter to Rs. 12.04 trillion as of March 31 2023. The domestic deposits were at Rs 10.48 trillion and the domestic CASA deposits were at Rs 4.43 trillion.

