Bank Of Baroda Raises Lending Rates By 5 Bps | Wikepedia

Bank of Baroda on Friday raised the lending rates by 5 bps from August 12, 2023, the bank announced through an exchange filing.

The revised rates on the bank's loans will be in the range of 8-8.70%.

The overnight marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) will be increased to 8 per cent from the earlier 7.95 per cent and the one month MCLR was increased to 8.25 per cent. The three month, six month and one year MCLR was increased to 8.35 per cent, 8.45 per cent and 8.70 per cent respectively.

According to rules established by the Reserve Bank of India, banks must evaluate their lending rates every month in light of the marginal cost of capital.

UCO Bank raises TBLR

UCO Bank on Thursday announced a cut in the treasury bill linked lending rate from 6.75 per cent to 6.70 per cent.

Read Also UCO Bank Reduces TBLR to 6.70%; MCLR Unchanged Across Tenures

Bank of Baroda shares

The shares of Bank of Baroda on Friday morning at 11:34 am IST were trading at Rs 193.75, up by 0.96 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)