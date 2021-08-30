e-Paper Get App

Advertisement

Updated on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 06:55 PM IST

Bank of Baroda executive director SL Jain appointed as Indian Bank MD & CEO

PTI
Shanti Lal Jain's appointment as MD & CEO of Indian Bank will be effective on or after September 1, 2021/ Representational image

Shanti Lal Jain's appointment as MD & CEO of Indian Bank will be effective on or after September 1, 2021/ Representational image

Bank of Baroda on Monday said Shanti Lal Jain would cease to be its executive director from September due to his appointment as the MD & CEO of Indian Bank.

Jain's cessation as the executive director of Bank of Baroda will be effective from September 1, 2021, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Giving reason for his cessation, the public sector lender said Jain has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Bank, to be effective on or after September 1, 2021.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 06:55 PM IST
