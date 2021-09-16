e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Bank of Baroda cuts interest rates on home loan, auto loan by 0.25%

FPJ Web Desk
Bank of Baroda has announced 0.25 percent cuts on retail loan offers ahead of the festive season.

The offer will be applicable for Home Loan and Car Loan product. The Bank is offering a waiver of 0.25 percent in the existing applicable rates for Home Loans and Car Loans across the board.

In addition, the Bank has announced waiver of processing fee in home loans. Now home loan rates start at 6.75 percent and Car loan rates start at 7.00 percent.

H T Solanki, GM- Mortgages & Other retail assets, Bank of Baroda said, "With the introduction of the retail loan offers for this festive season, we intend to bring festive cheer among our existing loyal customers and also offer new-to-bank customers an attractive proposition for availing home loans and car loans who will be benefited from lower rates and waiver of processing fee on offer."

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 06:30 PM IST
