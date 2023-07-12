Bank Of Baroda Accused Of Tampering With Accounts To Boost Mobile App Registrations; BoB Denies Report

Bank Of Baroda Increases Interest Rate For Lending By 0.05% For One Year | File Photo

Bank of Baroda has been accused of tampering with its accounts to boost registrations on its mobile app, BoB World. A recent report by Al Jazeera made the allegation forcing the bank to come out with a statement on Tuesday.

The report claims that employees at the Bank linked accounts of mobile numbers of strangers to generate the OTPs required to join the app and "sign up these accounts from the back end. The employees would then deregister these customers from the app and reuse the same mobile number in the same manner with other bank accounts" to boost its customer base.

But the Bank has denied any wrongdoing and rubbished the report saying that unauthenticated or non-customer mobile numbers for boosting app registrations is factually incorrect.

"The point raised on using unauthenticated, stranger’s or non-customer mobile numbers for boosting app registrations is not factually correct as one mobile number can be counted with only one mobile app at any point in time.

"The Bank targets only active users who can get onboarded only through the system controls in place, rather than mobile app downloads or registrations," BoB said in a statement.

Read Also Bank of Baroda pushes the pedal on transformation, beckons the young to BOB World