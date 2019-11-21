Bank credit grows by 8.07%, deposits 9.92%

Mumbai: Bank's credit grew by 8.07% to Rs 98.47 lakh crore in the fortnight ended Nov 6, according to the recent RBI data. In the similar fortnight last year, the advances have stood at Rs 91.11 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended Oct 25, 2019, bank credit had grown by 8.90% y-o-y to Rs 98.39 lakh cr.

Bank deposits in the fortnight ended November 8 increased by 9.92% to Rs 129.98 lakh crore from Rs 118.257 lakh crore year ago, RBI data showed.

Deposits had grown by 10.25% to Rs 129.78 lakh crore in the fortnight ended October 25. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 8.1% in September 2019 from 11.3% in September 2018.