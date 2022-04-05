Bandhan Bank's overall collection efficiency ratio stands at 96%

The overall collection efficiency ratio (CER) of private lender Bandhan Bank stood at 96 per cent at the end of financial year 2021-22, against 93 per cent in the preceding third quarter, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Loans and advances of the bank grew 16 per cent year-on-year at Rs 1,01,359 crore at the end of March 31, 2022, while its total deposits increased to Rs 96,331 crore year-on-year at the end of last quarter on 2021-22.

CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits increased 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 40,072 crore while retail deposits stood at 77 per cent of total deposits, the statement added.

CER of the micro-credit vertical increased 95 per cent in the last quarter of FY22, up from 91 per cent in the third quarter of last fiscal.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:45 PM IST