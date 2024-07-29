Bandhan Bank Shares Rally Nearly 14% After June Quarter Earnings |

Shares of Bandhan Bank surged nearly 14 per cent on Monday after the private sector firm posted a 47 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 1,063 crore for the June 2024 quarter due to a decline in bad loans.

The stock soared 13.64 per cent to settle at Rs 218.70 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 14.28 per cent to Rs 219.95.

On the NSE, it jumped 13.50 per cent to Rs 218.50 per share.

The company's market valuation went up Rs 4,228.8 crore to Rs 35,231.92 crore.

In volume terms, 57.78 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 1,336.27 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 721 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 6,063 crore against Rs 4,908 crore a year ago, Bandhan Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Interest income grew to Rs 5,536 crore during the period under review from Rs 4,523 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality side, the bank's Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) improved to 4.23 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2024, from 6.76 per cent in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net NPAs also declined to 1.15 per cent of the advances from 2.18 per cent a year ago.

As a result, provisions other than tax and contingencies declined to Rs 523 crore against Rs 602 crore earmarked during the same quarter a year ago.