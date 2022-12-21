Bandhan Bank receives bid for written-off SBAL and group loan portfolio

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBandhan Bank receives bid for written-off SBAL and group loan portfolio

The bidding for the transfer of the written off portfolio will be conducted using the swiss challenge method.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
Representational image
Through a regulatory filing, Bandhan Bank has informed that it has received a bid from an Asset Reconstruction Company for its portfolio of written of Small Business and Agriculture Loans as well as group loan.

It has received a bid worth Rs 801 crore for the written-off portfolio, with an outstanding of Rs 8,897 crore. The bidding will be conducted via swiss challenge method, where other bids will be invited to counter the ARC.

