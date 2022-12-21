Bandhan Bank receives bid for written-off SBAL and group loan portfolio

Through a regulatory filing, Bandhan Bank has informed that it has received a bid from an Asset Reconstruction Company for its portfolio of written of Small Business and Agriculture Loans as well as group loan.
It has received a bid worth Rs 801 crore for the written-off portfolio, with an outstanding of Rs 8,897 crore. The bidding will be conducted via swiss challenge method, where other bids will be invited to counter the ARC.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)