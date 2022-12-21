Bandhan Bank receives bid for written-off SBAL and group loan portfolio

Representational image |

Through a regulatory filing, Bandhan Bank has informed that it has received a bid from an Asset Reconstruction Company for its portfolio of written of Small Business and Agriculture Loans as well as group loan.

It has received a bid worth Rs 801 crore for the written-off portfolio, with an outstanding of Rs 8,897 crore. The bidding will be conducted via swiss challenge method, where other bids will be invited to counter the ARC.