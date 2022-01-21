Bandhan Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 859 cr, total income up 7.7%

Bandhan Bank reported a 36 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 859 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The bank's total income during the quarter increased by 7.7 per cent to Rs 2,837 crore from Rs 2,625 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

The net interest income rose marginally to Rs 2,124.7 crore as against Rs 2,071.7 crore, the bank said.

The bank further added that the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose significantly to 10.81 per cent of gross advances, while net NPAs increased to 3.01 per cent from 0.26 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 05:33 PM IST