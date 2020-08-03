Bandhan Bank plunges 9.8 percent post block deals

Shares of Bandhan Bank tumbled by 9.8 per cent to Rs 311.30 per share after reports said that its 34.56 crore shares exchanged hands in 27 large trades.

According to a report by Economic Times, at 9.30 am, the stock was trading 9.31 per cent lower at Rs 313.10 on BSE.

Meanwhie, equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on Monday tracking Asian peers as the global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 416 points or 1.11 per cent at 37,191 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 113 points or 1.02 per cent at 10,961. Except for Nifty metal and auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and realty by 1.1 per cent.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling around 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ONGC, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries (RIL). On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Titan, Maruti, M&M and SBI were among the gainers.