Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Bandhan Bank Limited on Wednesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Bank on October 11, 2023, approved the allotment of 5,705 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the ESOP Series 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

The equity shares so allotted under the ESOP Series 1 shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Bank in all respects including dividend.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 16,10,89,87,680 comprising of 1,61,08,98,768 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up to Rs. 16,10,90,44,730 comprising of 1,61,09,04,473 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paidup.

The shares of Bandhan Bank Limited on Wednesday at 12:09 pm IST were at Rs 250.25, down by 0.67 percent

