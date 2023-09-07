Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP | Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Limited on Thursday announce that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of the Bank today approved the allotment of 34,151 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to eligible employees of the Bank upon exercise of the Options vested with them under the ESOP Series 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

The equity shares so allotted under the ESOP Series 1 shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Bank in all respects including dividend.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 16,10,86,46,170 comprising of 1,61,08,64,617 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to Rs 16,10,89,87,680 comprising of 1,61,08,98,768 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up.

Bandhan Bank Limited shares

The shares of Bandhan Bank on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 238.50, up by 1.92 percent.

Read Also RBI Authorises Bandhan Bank For Disbursing Civil Pension

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)