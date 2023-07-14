Bandhan Bank Allots 3,152 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank on Friday announced the allotment of 3,152 equity shares to employees as stock option under the ESOP Series 1, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from ₹16,10,85,63,990 comprising of 1,61,08,56,399 equity shares of ₹10 each fully paid-up to ₹16,10,85,95,510 comprising of 1,61,08,59,551 equity shares of ₹10/- each fully paid up.

Bandhan Bank Shares

The shares of Bandhan Bank on Friday at 3:06 pm IST were at ₹222, up by 2.87 percent.

Read Also Bandhan Bank Triples Its Branch Presence In Less Than 8 Years

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)