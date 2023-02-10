Bandhan Bank allots 1,282 shares as employee stock options

Representational image |

According to an exchange filing, Bandhan Bank has issued 1,282 shares of face value Rs 10 for eligible employees as stock options.

This allotment takes the paid up share capital of the lender till date to Rs 16,10,83,54,840.

