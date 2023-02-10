e-Paper Get App
Bandhan Bank allots 1,282 shares as employee stock options

Bandhan Bank allots 1,282 shares as employee stock options

With this, Bandhan Bank's paid up share capital has reached up to Rs 16,10,83,54,840.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
According to an exchange filing, Bandhan Bank has issued 1,282 shares of face value Rs 10 for eligible employees as stock options.

This allotment takes the paid up share capital of the lender till date to Rs 16,10,83,54,840.

