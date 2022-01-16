BALCO sets new benchmarks in the field of production, productivity

Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO), India's iconic Aluminium producer has set new benchmarks in the field of production, productivity, research and development, quality.

These contributions has led to the development of state and nation at large, supporting India of becoming 'AtmaNirbhar'.

The company continued with the business operations by adhering to COVID safety protocols during the testing times of pandemic.

BALCO was incorporated in year 1965 as the first Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) in India and since then it has been closely associated with the Indian Industrial Growth, in a pivotal role. In 2001 Govt. of India disinvested 51% shares of Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) to Sterlite Industries Limited a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited.

India is a leading player in the global Aluminium industry with the second largest Aluminium production capacity of about 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of which around 55 per cent is produced by Vedanta group constituting 15 per cent production by BALCO.

Sunday, January 16, 2022